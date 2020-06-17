By Perez Rumanzi

Ntungamo-Police in Ntungamo has arrested a businessman in Ntungamo District who was allegedly canvassing for votes.

Mr Edward Beyendeza Bekunda recently wants to be the flag bearer for the ruling National Resistance Movement for Ntungamo Municipality Member of Parliament seat.

Police accused him of defying government directives on holding public meetings after allegedly hosting a consultative meeting at his home. The meeting was reportedly attended by close to 200 people.

