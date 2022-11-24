Officers from the African Union (AU) headquarters in Adis Ababa have today started an assessment exercise of officers who will be deployed in the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

A total of 160 Formed Police officers (FP11) and 207 Individual Police officers (IPOs) from the Uganda Police Force will be assessed. KFM understands that IPOs will be assessed next week on Monday next week.

The assessment will take place at the Police Research and Innovation Centre, in Kikandwa and the team will serve for a period of one year and return from Somalia in February of the following year.

Led by Nancy Obekpa Ajaponna, the AU officers have today morning met and briefed the Uganda Police Force Director Operations, John Niwagira at the police headquarters in Naguru before they set off for the assessment exercise.