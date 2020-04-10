By Benjamin Jumbe

The Emergency Care Society of Uganda and the Association of Ambulance professionals Uganda has condemned the continued abuse of ambulances.

It follows reports that some individuals have abused and violated the rights and privileges provided to Ambulances as Emergency Motor Vehicles by using them to transport Passengers and food items.

The bodies in a joint statement say such behaviour of abuse of Ambulances especially by the specific Drivers, whose role is to provide professional service to patients in need, especially during this period where other alternatives are limited will not be tolerated.

These organisations are dedicated to exhibition of true professionalism in dedicated service to patients, clients and partners.

The president of the Ambulance professionals Tom Kyobe says they intend among other things to have specific engagements on professionalism and adherence to professional guidelines.

He maintains that Ambulances are meant for patients, collection of emergency drugs, Blood and or Health workers required to perform an urgent procedure.