By Juliet Nalwooga

The Ministry of Health says it has fully utilized all the AstraZeneca covid vaccines that were due for expire yesterday (September 30th).

President Museveni last week, while easing some of the COVID-19 restrictions directed Resident District Commissioners, District Health Officers and Chief Administrators Officers to mobilize the public to take the jab, with the health ministry listing several penalties for districts that fall short.

The Ministry of Health Spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona says as of yesterday, no district had any expired vaccine, a situation he attributes to mass mobilization by district leaders in the past few days.

Ainebyoona has meanwhile appealed to the public to avoid mixing up the vaccine types upon inoculation.

So far Uganda has received several consignments of AstraZeneca, and Pfizer among other types.

The latest is the 335,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine received from Ireland yesterday.