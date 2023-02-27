By Barbara Anyait

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has intensified investigations into the cause of the helicopter crash during a joint training mission for casualty evacuation drills.

The incident occurred on Saturday at the Baledogle airstrip in the Lower Shabelle region and resulted in the death of three individuals.

Eight others sustained injuries and were evacuated to Mogadishu for urgent medical attention.

In an official statement, the mission reported that the helicopter was on a joint familiarization training mission for Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC) drills with officers from the Somali National Army.

The Baledogle airstrip is also used by US military forces. According to the mission statement, the injured individuals were taken to Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, for treatment.

The Head of ATMIS, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, commiserated with the families of the deceased and pledged the mission’s support to the injured individuals.