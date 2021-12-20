By Juliet Nalwooga

The police have said that the attacks on its officers are politically motivated.

Addressing journalists at the Naguru police headquarters this morning, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said they have registered a slight increase in fatal attacks on police officers by unknown assailants who often make off with guns.

He says in a space of four months six police have been killed and six guns are still missing.

Last week, two police officers were killed and their guns taken after four assailants raided a police post in Kiboga District at about 7:30pm.

Enanga says eye witnesses reported they heard the assailants say they were only targeting government workers.

On December 7, two police officers; Alfred Okech and Moses Kigongo, were shot dead by criminals, who lured them to the crime scene and also made off with their guns after.