The Attorney General has asked the High Court to dismiss a case in which two lawyers sued the government for failure to translate the Constitution into local languages.

Appearing before Justice Bonifance Wamala at the High Court Civil Division, Moses Mugisha from the Attorney General’s office said the case was filed under a wrong law.

Now the judge has ordered the parties to file written submissions on that preliminary objection and is to give his ruling on December 17th.

The two lawyers Martin Kirya and Michael Aboneka dragged government to court for failure to translate the Constitution into all the local languages for the last 24 years since its enactment.

They allege that government has also failed in its duty to ensure that all education, training and military institutions review their curriculum to incorporate and teach the constitution to their respective students and participants or pupils as mandated by law.

In the main case, the duo also wants court to order government to provide monthly updates to the court and the general public on the status of the translation process for the Constitution.