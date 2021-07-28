By Stephen Otage

The Attorney General has defended the decision to award the Russian firm Joint Stock Global Systems, the contract to install tracking devices on all cars in the country, saying they have conducted their due diligence.

Kiryowa Kiwanuka admits that he approved the contract which was signed off last week because it is an emergency classified procurement to deal with national security just like all the procurements for the Covid 19 response have been treated.

Asked why he had to award a contract to a company which has reportedly filed for bankruptcy in Russia and whether they have evidence of similar kind of work it has done previously, he challenged journalists to produce the evidence of the bankruptcy against the company adding that as the attorney general, he approved the contract and they are ready for any legal implications.

Responding to the claims of bankruptcy against the company and why they had to award the contract to the Russian firm, he said bankruptcy is a very technical word explaining that having no cash does not mean one is bankrupt but could be having issues with cash flow.

He added that as the legal advisor to government, he is okay with the advice he gave government and the country does not run any risk.