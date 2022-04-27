By Benjamin Jumbe

The Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka has dismissed claims that the government is only favoring foreign investors in terms of incentives.

Kiwanuka was appearing before parliament’s trade committee that is investigating the coffee deal between the government and the Uganda Vinci Coffee Company Ltd.

He noted that there are many local companies that have benefited from the government incentives, promising to table a list of the beneficiaries.

The attorney general also defended the tax exemptions given to the Company including Income tax, Pay As You Earn, Excise duty, and NSSF arguing that they were all within the law.

He also allayed fears that the government would force farmers to give their coffee to the company.