Parliament has this evening been treated to a dramatic clash between the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and the Attorney General William Byaruhanga.

The development has been sparked by disagreements relating to interpretation of a court order, barring the distribution of the controversial Shs10 billion to members.

Whereas the Attorney General, the chief legal adviser has asked MPs not to spend the money until a court ruling slated for April 29, this year, the speaker says the Attorney General is only aiding bad forces.

According to Byaruhanga, any MP who spends the money after April 21 shall have defied court orders.

However Kadaga says that by heeding to judicial pressure, Parliament would be losing its position and independence, something she has dismissed with insults.

She has also warned banks not to interfere with members accounts saying they shall be sued before calling the court order a stupid one.

Meanwhile, in her earlier communication to parliament, Speaker Kadaga asked all members to keep a clear record of expenditure relating to the controversial Shs20 million for accountability purposes.

Kadaga who maintains that MPs deserved the money has asked the legislators to deposit their accountability to the Clerk of Parliament.

She says for instance, a member should be free to send shs Shs100,000 to his or her voters using mobile money and show proof.

She also says that those willing to donate items to the national task-force are free to do so.