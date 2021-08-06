By Ruth Anderah

The Attorney General and the Inspector General of Police have been ordered to pay a fine of Shs100 million each for failing to honour a Court order that was issued on May 6th directing them to release the body of a one Ramizo Okello who was shot dead and his body taken by security.

The order was issued by High Court Judge Boniface Wamala following a successful application by the relatives of the deceased led by Apio Simple seeking to hold in contempt of court the Attorney General, the police chief and the Chief of Defence Forces who was exonerated.

According to the order, the contemnors are either to release the body of the late Okello within 30 days from 3rd August or in default pay in court a fine of Shs100 million each within 15 days after the elapse of the 30 days.

They have also been ordered to pay costs of the suit to the deceased relatives.

The judge ruled that despite proper service of the Court Order which was duly acknowledged by the respondents, the latter intentionally ignored the same.

Evidence before Court indicates that Patrick Obong, a relative of the deceased and other family members who were arrested on 24th April from their home in Wigweng village, Awio Pariah Iceme sub county in Oyam district petitioned Court and successfully secured a court order directing the Attorney General, Chief of Defence Forces and the Inspector General of Police who were listed as respondents to his case to release the family members and the body of the deceased for decent burial but ignored it.

It is alleged that during the arrest, the deceased who was the family head was shot dead instantly and his body was whisked away by the security operatives and to date, the body has never been returned to the relatives for a decent or cultured burial.