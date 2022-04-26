By Ivan Ssenabulya

The African Union has welcomed the resolutions of the East African community in efforts to stabilize Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a meeting held in Nairobi, the EAC leaders last week, urged rebel groups in DR-Congo to cease fire and were invited for talks in Kenya.

The leaders resolved that should the armed groups not heed to the call for dialogue, they will deploy a regional force to maintain peace and stability.

The African Union Commission has endorsed the decision by East African Community leaders to deploy in DR-Congo in case negotiations fail.

In a statement by the Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has commended the leaders for the common efforts in finding a sustainable solution to the instability in Eastern DR-Congo and the Great Lakes region.