By Ritah Kemigisa

The African Union (AU) commission has called for an end to acts of gender based violence as the world celebrates the International Women’s Day.

In a statement, the commission’s chairperson Moussa Faki says there is need to break the silence and put an end to these acts of violence.

He says COVID-19 brought to light the persistence of the difficult conditions of African women.

According to Faki, the pandemic marked a worrying setback in achievements and progress, particularly in terms of Gender equality and the Empowerment of women and at the same time stressed Gender-based violence, to such an extent that the COVID-19 has been described as a silent pandemic.

He meanwhile implored member States that have adopted Plans of Action on the Women, Peace and Security Agenda to effectively implement them and that those that do not have one to adopt it swiftly.