By Mike Sebalu

International relations experts are calling for the African Union’s active involvement in the efforts to pacify the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The call comes as the fighting between government troops and M23 rebels in the east rages on.

Renewed fighting in North Kivu – Rusthuru area and Bunagana has left thousands of Congolese displaced, with scores fleeing to Uganda to seek asylum.

Speaking to KFM, retired diplomat ambassador and international relations consultant, Harold Acemah said that while the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) has played a key role in restoring peace in DRC, the African Union (AU) has largely been silent on the crisis.

He also challenges Uganda to play a more active role in addressing the DRC security crisis as a good neighbor.

The Kenya Defence Forces troops presented their flag to the East African Community Regional Force this morning in preparation for deployment to the DRC.

Deployment of Kenya troops to the DRC follows a decision endorsed by regional leaders at the third EAC heads of state conclave on peace and security in eastern DRC which was held in June this year.

The conclave agreed to have an East African Community regional force to quell a flare-up of violence in the eastern DRC.