The Ministry of Finance has ordered the Auditor-General to carry out a comprehensive audit of the government payroll.

This follows an outcry from civil servants who are complaining about delayed payment and alleged reports of ghost workers.

Releasing Shs6.4 trillion for quarter three of the FY 2022/2023, the secretary to the treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi said it has come to their notice that some institutions have been paying salaries to the wrong people something that has affected the budget.

Ggoobi says many people have been accusing the ministry of failing to release salaries for workers and yet it has done all it can to release funds on time.

“I’m told by the ministry responsible for the payroll, the Ministry of Public Service that some institutions paid wrong people, you pay a non-scientist as a scientist. Who are you as an accounting officer to start telling people you are not going to pay them salary? We are going to follow up this matter with those several accounting officers,” Ggoobi said.