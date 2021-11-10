By Ritah Kemigisa

The Second Deputy Speaker of the Ghana Parliament, Andrew Amoako has challenged African countries to move past the strongman politics and create institutions that work for the common interest of their citizens.

Addressing a delegation of Ugandan and Zimbabwean Parliamentarians at his chambers in Accra, Ghana, Amoako said, most of Africa’s political challenges begin with leaders who consider themselves indispensable.

Amoako says a good leader is one who lets systems to work even in his absence.

He has also warned against curtailing freedoms of speech warning that Democracy cannot be sustained without respect for the freedom of speech.

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga who leading Uganda’s delegation says overstay in power by some leaders is one of the biggest setbacks in the quest to transform African economies including Uganda

The leader of the opposition and other members from his shadow cabinet are in Ghana for a one-week benchmarking trip to equip them with tips on how they can be effective members of the opposition and keep the government in power in check.