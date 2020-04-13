Authorities in Somalia have announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the capital Mogadishu to combat the further spread of covid-19.

The Police Commissioner Gen. Abdi Hassan Mohamed has announced that the curfew will come into effect on April 15 daily from 8 pm to 5 am indefinitely.

The police boss said that this means all movements and businesses in theheity will cease from 8 pm every day to 5 only hospitals, medical centres and pharmacies will be operating.

Somalia has 21 confirmed cases of covid-19, but the Health Minister Fawziya Abikar, has asked citizens to remain vigilant and follow health guidelines to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Relatedly the Minister of Religious Affairs, in Somalia Sheikh Nur Mohamed Hassan held a meeting with Somali religious scholars and discussed ways to accelerate efforts to combat COVID19 in their gatherings.