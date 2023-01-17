A joint team of police, Redcross Society, and local authorities in Jinja city have commenced investigations to find out what could have caused the sudden collapse of a building.

Last night reports emerged that a building under construction at speak courts hotel in Jinja had collapsed.

The Redcross Society last night dispatched a team on the ground and revealed that it was hard to establish if there were any occupants at the time it collapsed.

However, according to the facility management, there was nobody at the time it collapsed.

The National Building Review Board spokesperson, Herbert Zziwa says they have also dispatched a team of engineers and architects on the ground to access the collapsed building.