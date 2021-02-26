By Abubaker Kirunda

Authorities in Jinja city education department have started registering teachers for Covid19 vaccination ahead of the second re-opening of schools for semi-candidate learners.

The City Education officer Amina Mutesi said the registration exercise caters for both teachers in private and government schools.

Mutesi said registration forms are picked from the Jinja city education office adding that it is free of charge and school heads will recommend the eligible teachers.

She said no teacher will be allowed to enter classroom without evidence of being vaccinated once the exercise for vaccination starts.