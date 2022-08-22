By Benjamin Jumbe

More calls are being made for the government to provide adequate funds for environmental conservation.

The latest comes from a group of environmentalists who argue that despite verbal commitment from the government towards protection of the environment, tangible actions in terms of resource allocation to achieve the same remain lacking.

Speaking to KFM Richard Baguma, the Executive Director of the Civil Society Coalition on Transport, cites the Tree Fund among others which lacks the required resource allocation to achieve the desired targets.

Baguma now says the government must walk the talk and ensure funds are availed to save Ugandans from the devastating effects of climate change.