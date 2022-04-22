By Ritah Kemigisa

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority has dismissed diversionary reports that the main runway at the Entebbe International Airport is faulty.

On Wednesday, flights at the airport were canceled after a RwandAir veered off the runway blocking traffic with the authority attributing the incident to bad weather.

However, a source has since said the runway is of poor quality and lacks adequate marking to guide the pilot hence posing a danger to the safe operations of the aircraft.

Speaking to KFM, the Authority’s spokesperson Vianney Luggya says the runway is in good condition, clearly marked, and is compliant with all Airport planning in terms of longitudinal and traverse slopes.

Luggya meanwhile acknowledges that the runway had some faults but was resurfaced in 2020.

He is calling for patience and advising people to stop speculating about the incident saying a comprehensive investigation is being carried out.