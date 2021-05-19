By Ritah Kemigisa

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority has spoken out about the fire incident that caught one of the fuel tankers at Entebbe International Airport last evening.

The Authority’s Acting Director Fred Bamwesigye, says the fire was caused by leakage from one of the tanks as it was being cleaned.

Bamwesigye says workers at the fuel firm were draining the remaining fuel segments from one of the tanks using a diesel-powered pump whose drainage tube disengaged causing fuel to spill and trigger the fire outbreak.

He has however called for calm further assuring Ugandans that the authority has the capacity to manage any emergencies.

According to Bamwesigye,each tank holds 7million liters of fuel once full.