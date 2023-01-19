The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority has responded to trending videos about Entebbe International Airport, describing them as unacceptable and regrettable, and pledged to take action.

Ugandans have since taken to social media platforms including TikTok and Twitter highlighting cases of alleged extortion of money from passengers by Airport staff.

In several videos, people claim to have missed flights after failing to raise the money in question even when they have all the necessary documents.

In statement, the aviation authority has condemned the acts saying they are going to contact parties in the videos to share in detail the information they have to guide their next course of action.

The authority says it has investigated similar complaints before and unfortunately no specific information was established to corroborate with the claims.

The public has meanwhile urged passengers not to be lured into paying money to any staff they interface in their course of travel though Entebbe Airport.