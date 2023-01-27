At least three journalists were on Thursday evening brutally arrested by officials travelling aboard a Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) bus in Entebbe.

The three journalists who include George William Kakooza (CBS FM), Sulah Kagugube (UBC) and camera person Norah Odoi spent more than five hours under detention at Abaita Ababiri police station over taking pictures of the UCAA bus that nearly knocked them dead.

Consequently, UCAA officials accused the trio of “computer misuse.”

“You are spearheading the circulation of photos/videos on social media showing their colleagues extorting bribes from passengers,” UCAA staff told the accused.

According to the journalists, they were traveling from Kigungu after covering an NRM Liberation Day related story.