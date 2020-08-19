The archbishop of church of Uganda, Rt Rev Dr Steven Kaziimba Mugalu has urged Ugandans not to be divided a head of 2021 polls due to their different political affiliations.

Dr Kaziimba particularly challenges politicians to prioritize patriotism in whatever they do because Uganda will exist even after the forth coming polls.

He says political parties and pressure groups are just vehicles that drive the country to get political leadership but this should not end up in violence, divisions and death

Meanwhile he challenged all Ugandans to respect one another’s political ideologies if the country is to go forward.