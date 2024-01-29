The Minister for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs, Minsa Kabanda has urged the residents of Namayingo District to embrace government programmes for socio-economic transformation to avoid being lured into joining the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

She made the remarks during the district launch of the 43rd Tarehe Sita week at Namayingo district headquarters.

Kabanda said that the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) remains committed to serving the people of Busoga and Uganda at large.

She noted that government programmes like the Parish Development Model, Operation Wealth Creation, and Emyooga, are designed to improve people’s welfare thus they should embrace them.

The Director of Political Education Land Forces Col Anatoli Nuwagira who represented the Chief Political Commissar highlighted the several activities that UPDF will engage in during the army week which include; medical outreaches, planting of trees, public hygiene and sanitation, Ideological training engagements, sports, construction projects, engaging veterans, among others.