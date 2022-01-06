By Juliet Nalwooga

The Minister for Works and Transport Gen. Katumba Wamala has cautioned members of the public especially learners returning to school next week against boarding buses or commuter taxis in ungazzetted places.

Gen Katumba says there are many unscrupulous individuals seeking to exploit the travelers and as such should not be given opportunity

He says the students can only be safe by using taxis and buses in gazzetted areas .

Gen Katumba has also called for extra vigilance and observance of SOPs.

He also noted that curfew for motorists excluding boda boda riders will be lifted next week to allow parents and guardians safely return their children to schools on January 10th.