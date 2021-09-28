Victoria University has come out to say that Bad Black is not a brand ambassador but a student.

While addressing the media, the vice-chancellor of Victoria University said that Bad Black is a student and the university will help her in improving herself.

Victoria university adds that it is helping her to realise her dream of becoming a digital marketeer and English guru. The courses she is to take are to improve and make her a better person in the English language and Digital marketing.

“Ms Shanitah has a goal of becoming a fluent English speaker and Digital marketing guru and that’s hoe Victoria University comes to help her,” read a statement.

However, a contract shared by Bad black on her social media platforms, shows that the university hired her as a Brand Ambassador to market the university and its activities.

