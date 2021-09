Socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black has been named as the Victoria University brand ambassador.

As brand ambassador, Bad Black is expected to market the university and its activities.

Bad black who shared the news on her social media page said she’s excited about this new project.

”I can’t explain but coming live to address n English as am the official brand ambassador of Victoria university: I’m m so happy for my children getting  bursary for international schools,” she posted.