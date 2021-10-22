By Juliet Nalwooga

The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP’s) Joyce Bagala has expressed confidence for a win in the Mityana by-election.

This is after she lost her Mityana Woman parliamentary seat after the High Court in Mubende nullified her election victory over multiple voting.

Speaking to journalists shortly after receiving the ruling, Bagala said the court decision was not surprising.

The ruling followed a petition filed by the minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba in which she asked court to nullify Bagala’s victory and also order a fresh election over voter bribery and multiple voting.

According to Justice Emmanuel Baguma, there was credible evidence of multiple voting during the January 14 election in which the minister came second.