The Newly appointed State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Ateenyi Barugahara has pledged to advocate for the release of National Unity Platform (NUP) youth members who were imprisoned on political grounds.

Barugahara made the remarks on Monday morning, following his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee, chaired by Speaker Anita Among.

He revealed that after his appointment, a group of NUP youths wrote to him, requesting his intervention in securing the release of their fellow members. They felt the NUP leadership hadn’t provided enough support.

Barugahare also pledged to combat teenage pregnancy, ensuring perpetrators are brought to justice.

The minister also noted that fighting youth unemployment will be a key focus of his tenure.

“I am not in Cabinet to recruit the youths for the MK Project, already the MK Project has over 21 million young people and MK or PLU as you may call it, we aren’t a political party. We are a civic organization that is aimed at patriotism, spreading love for the country. It is a very civic organization where I encourage each one of you to join so my being appointed Minister, I have come to fix and address challenges affecting young people,” said Mr Barugahara.

The Appointments Committee also vetted other recently appointed ministers by President Museveni in his recent cabinet reshuffle, including Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, Dr. Kenneth Omona, Lillian Aber, Phiona Nyamutoro, and Florence Nambozo Wamala.