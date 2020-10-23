

By Thembo Kahungu

With just less than three months to the polls, uncertainty still clouds the ballot printing tendering process.

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority is set to decide on the ongoing procurement saga in which three local companies challenged the Electoral Commission (EC) decision to award the 2021 ballot printing job to foreign firms.

Benson Turamye, the authority executive director says his team is concluding the hearing of petitions by Picfare Industries, Interline Printing Services and Graphic Systems companies.

The best evaluated foreign bidders were (UK-based) Tall Security printers, Uniprint from South Africa, United Printing and Publishing from Abu Dhabi Adare Sec Ltd also from the UK, and Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Company from Dubai.

However, last month, the local printing companies under the Uganda Printers Association protested the EC’s decision to select three foreign firms to share a tender for printing ballot papers for the 2021 general elections at Shs200bn shillings.

