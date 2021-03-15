By Moses Ndhaye

A section of Banyarwanda living in Uganda has asked local authorities to change their tribe name to Abavandimwe, translated as “brethren”, a move they say will reduce segregation among the respective communities they live in.

Under their newly established council of Abavandimwe, the group claims that their tribe has been confused with the Rwandan nationals and many have been denied social services including National Identity Cards and passports.

Addressing the media in Kampala, the Abavandimwe (Banyarwanda) Council chair, Dr Lawrence Muganga said they have systematically been locked out of the Ugandan economy and public service related job opportunities.