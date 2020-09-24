By Shamim Nateebwa

Bar owners have been asked to patient and remain calm about the re-opening of their businesses that were closed by government as one of the measures to fight COVID-19.

The Deputy Resident City Commissioner for Makindye, Ibrahim Kagolola says that while it is true very many people have been affected by closure of bars, life is very important and should be protected by all.

He has advised those that are able to engage in other businesses to take them on and continue abide by the guidelines set by the ministry of health to contain the pandemic.

In the recent Presidential address, Museveni revealed that bars will not open since they are not safe for people.

Museveni however advised those that want bars to open to drink from their homes.