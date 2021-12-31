President Museveni has revealed that bars, cinema halls and sports will open two weeks after the opening of schools on 10th January. He has however called upon the owners to ensure that people maintain the SOPs.

“The performing arts, concerts, bars and discos will be opened 2 weeks after the opening of the schools while following SOPs,” President Museveni said.

He added that public transport that has been operating at 50% capacity will now be fully open but only fully vaccinated passengers should be allowed to use the public transport.

“The transport sector which has been operating at half capacity will be allowed to operate at full capacity as long as both the travellers and the operators are fully vaccinated, except those below 18 years of age,” Museveni said.

President Museveni has removed curfew but maintained the curfew for boda bodas. He adds that some of these measures may be reversed if coronavirus infections keep increasing.