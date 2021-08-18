By Benjamin Jumbe

Bugiri county MP Asuman Basalirwa has defended a move by the government to consider hosting Afghan refugees in the country.

It comes a day after the ministry of foreign affairs that about 2000 Afghan refugees are to be hosted in the country.

This was after Kilak county Mp Gilbert Oulanya raised concern over failure by the ministry to consult parliament before making such a decision.

Basalirwa said Uganda is bound by international refugee laws to offer asylum to refugees.

The deputy speaker Anita Among has now asked the foreign affairs minister to come before parliament and officially make a statement on the matter next week.