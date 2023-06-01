The mover of the anti-homosexuality law, Asuman Basalirwa has revealed plans to apply to the constitutional court to allow him to join the Attorney General to give a strong defence in support of the law.

This is after rights defenders petitioned the constitutional court challenging the law, noting that its enactment without meaningful and adequate public participation is unconstitutional and contrary to the national objectives and principles of State Policy enshrined in the Constitution.

However, the Bugiri Municipality legislator, Basalirwa is skeptical that the Attorney General, Mr. Kiryowa Kiwanuka who opposed the making of the bill to the last minute will be in a position to defend it before the Constitutional Court in order to preserve the African culture.

He believes his application is not strange in courts of judicature and it will be accepted because there are precedents to that effect.

Basalirwa has meanwhile scoffed at activists who petitioned the constitutional court challenging the anti-gay law, saying their case was filed prematurely since the Act is yet to be gazetted.