By Prossy Kisakye

Justice Forum (JEEMA) Party President Asuman Basalirwa also Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament, has asked the government to ensure equal distribution of resources to political parties in the next elections.

Speaking at the release of a post-election campaign financing report by the Alliance for Finance Monitoring in Kampala this morning, Basalirwa noted that the continued unfair distribution of resources during electoral processes has undermined the opposition’s effective participation in the country’s democratic processes.

He says he is planning to come up with a private member’s bill aiming to bring an amendment into the Political Parties and Organisations Act to compel the ministry of finance and the Electoral Commission to ensure all parties receive an equal share of funding.

Meanwhile, Democratic Party’s Secretary General Gerald Siranda says they will also seek court guidance on the interpretation of the law on the same.

In the 2021 elections, the ministry of finance released Shs15bn for political parties out of which, the ruling NRM received Shs12bn, leaving only 3bn to be shared among the other parties.