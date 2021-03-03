By Ruth Anderah

Four journalists who were allegedly battered at the United Nations Offices in Kololo as they were covering NUP principle Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu have run to the High court seeking to be compensated for their violated rights and freedoms.

The journalists have sued the Attorney General and UPDF soldier Lt. Col Namanya Napoleon who allegedly commanded the attack on them and blocked them from accessing UN offices on the 17th February as Kyagulanyi presented his petition on human rights violations.

The journalists now seek a declaration that as media personnel, they are entitled to freely practise their trade without any intimidation or battering from security agencies as the battering causes them both physical and psychological torture.

One of the applicant journalists; John Cliff Wamala says the way court will treat this case will set a precedent in the way security agencies should be treating journalists.

The application seeking several declarations from court including one that the beating of journalists is a violation of their rights has been filed through Kiiza Mugisha and company advocates.