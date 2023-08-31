President Museveni has advised the senior officers from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) to ensure that the forces are close and friendly to the people if they are to win against the rebels.

According to the deputy defence spokesperson Col Deo Akiiki, the president made the remarks while meeting the group last evening at State House Entebbe.

During the meeting, President Museveni who is also the Commander In Chief of UPDF, and the senior army officers reviewed the progress of Operation Shujaa in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The army must always be close with the people. You cannot fight a war without the support of the population,” Museveni said.

“That is why the politics and discipline of the army must be right because otherwise if people are angry with you, even if you fight well, in the end, you will lose,” he added.

The meeting is part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the governments of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo to jointly fight the Allied Democratic Forces rebels in Eastern DRC.

The UPDF delegation was led by the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi whereas the FARDC side was led by the Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Christian Tshiwewe Songesha.

Gen. Mbadi said the meeting comes at a critical stage that requires better decision-making by the joint forces.

The CDF said that the UPDF and FARDC should continue to enhance cooperation in defence, especially in the areas of training and explore available opportunities in the defence industries for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.