By Ritah Kemigisa

The Human Rights Network for journalists’ coordinator Robert Ssempala has revealed that the attack on journalists today by security operatives was uncalled for and unjustified.

Several journalists are currently nursing injuries after they were attacked by security operatives at Kololo this afternoon as NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi delivered a petition to the UN Human Rights office over the alleged kidnap of the party supporters.

Ssempala attributes the continuous attack of journalists in line of duty to previous remarks by the inspector of general of police who prior to the January 14th poll said security agencies will continue beating journalists to deter them from going where there is danger.

He however says journalists are professionals who need to be protected further appealing to affected journalists to document evidence to help in the pursuit of their freedom.