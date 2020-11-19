

Singer Bebe Cool has apologized to Ugandans for acting insensitive towards the protests that took place yesterday .

The singer was condemned by social media users over an insensitive post he made on his Facebook page.

”When the other side stops,we too will stop. But make no mistake, once they resume, we will resume even at a higher tempo. For now we ready for plan B starting tomorrow. This kind of hooliganism won’t be tolerated,” read the social media post.

The protests started in various parts of the country after the NUP president and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine was arrested in Luuka District.

“I would like to apologize for the post I made yesterday that made me appear insensitive towards the families of the innocent Ugandans that lost their lives in the riots that took place yesterday,” he said.

Bebe Cool, who has also been holding rallies says that he carried out processions to prove that NRM still had support in Uganda. He has however asked opposition candidates to follow the SOPs and avoid spreading coronavirus.

“My candidate President Yoweri Museveni who I have supported and still have hope in is following the guidelines 100%. I on the other hand have been holding processions while distributing face masks and t-shirts. Our opponents started with processions and later switched to mass campaign rallies in open fields without regard to the set EC guidelines and even started holding music concerts which are still prohibited during these covid times,” he posted on his Facebook page.

He also revealed that by holding processions, he was preventing future chaos arising from opposition.

“If I had let our opponents to go on unchallenged, there was a possibility of them causing chaos after election loss claiming th election had been rigged simply because they had crowds and we had gone scientific in order to adhere to the EC guidelines,” he said,

He however says it’s the role of the Uganda police to ensure enforcement of the set guidelines. He further regrets what happened yesterday during the protests.

“What happened yesterday is regrettable and am saddened by the loss of life and property that we all saw. I condole with the families of all those that lost or got a loved one injured in the violence that took place yesterday. We shouldn’t accept or associate with acts of violence especially because of our political affiliation,” he said.

Bebe Cool has called upon Ugandans to stop violence and stop all forms of hooliganism.