Bebe Cool has once again disagreed with longtime rival Bobi Wine over the money that was given to artists by the Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation, Gen Salim Saleh.

Last week, very many artists met Gen Saleh in Gulu to receive money that will help him during the lockdown since they are no longer working and holding concerts.

However, Bobi Wine said that this money is not meant to help them but instead to silence them from speaking up against the injustices in the country.

“I know that all these artists are aware that the entire objective is to silence, not just individual artistes but to water down the entire music and creative industry so that it never produces another ‘Kyagulanyi’ kind of artist that speaks truth to its face,” Bobi Wine said.

In response, Bebe Cool blamed Bobi Wine for being inconsiderate and politicising the situation.

“Today you travelled to solicit for funds from foreign funders for your personal benefit yet you know they have to get paid back at the cost of Uganda’s peace. The time for politicking ended on January 14. Ugandans need tangible solutions to their day-to-day problems,” he said.

Bebe Cool further claimed that Bobi Wine decided to post negatively because Jose Chameleon was among those who went to meet Gen Saleh.