Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool has donated to the national COVID-19 task force at the Ministry of Health Headquarters in Kampala.

According to Bebe Cool, his contribution will go to TB patients across the country, DJs and journalists. Bebe Cool has donated 1,000kgs of maize flour and 600kgs of beans.

“I have brought my contribution to the Ministry of Health to go to three categories, the TB patients, DJs and journalists,” he said.

Bebe Cool has however asked the DJs to continue working together with the musicians so that they can promote Ugandan music.

The Health Minister, Dr Ruth Aceng thanked Bebe Cool through Amber Hearts Foundation for contributing to the task force.

Other musicians who have contributed to the DJs include Meseach Ssemakula and Eddy Kenzo.