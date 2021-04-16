By Damali Mukhaye

The state minister for sports, Denis Obua has revealed that the Uganda Hippos (U20) and (U17) players who missed the Uganda Certificate of Education exams while representing Uganda in AFCON that was held in Morocco and Mauritania will have to repeat S4 and sit their exams next year.

Parents of those students and a number of Ugandans asked the government to give special exams to them arguing that they represented the country so well.

However, the minister has told members on the Education committee chaired by Palisa county MP Jacob Opoloti that they have talked to different stakeholders in the education sector and have consulted UNEB on the same matter but it has declined to set special exams for these students saying it will set a very bad precedence.

He also added that they have done their part as requested by parliament to see that those students be given special exams but they were not successful because UNEB declined.

Those who missed final exams include: Alpha Thierry Ssali who was with the Uganda hippos in Mauritania and the rest by the names of Ivan Irinimbabazi of Royal Giants High school, Oscar Mawa of Gombe High,

Mutyaba Travis St Mary’s SS, Kitende and Elvis Mwanje Masaka SS.