By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi No one knew her beyond the name Emily Nyinaneza. None of her relatives could be identified nor showed up to claim her body. And her nationality was speculated.

This is the mystery surrounding Nyinaneza, a waitress who succumbed to injuries sustained in last Saturday’s explosion at a pork eatery in Komamboga in Kawempe, a Kampala suburb.

Workmates and friends claim she was a Rwandan national, but provide no proof.

She was aged 20 or thereabout.

The mystery about the girl reported to have lived in the area since a teenager, deepened when neither her landlord nor employer could profile her.

And with no one to claim her corpse, the responsibility to pick her body from City Mortuary at Mulago Hospital by default fell on volunteers who identified as her friends in life.

