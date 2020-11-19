

Over 120 alcohol beverage related company distributors have asked the government to allow bars to operate.

Last week the bar owners association accounted for over Shs1.1 trillion losses as bars and other related entertainment places across the country continue to remain closed over the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the director of Great lakes distributors Herbert Tumwesigye, since March this year, they have laid off their workers to about 60% a situation which is contributing to the rate of un- employment which the country is facing.

He says the country’s unemployment rate is bound to raise if the government does not consider re-opening the bars.

He says, annually the bar industry and other related entertainment places generate approximately about Shs2.8 trillion in terms of revenue to the economy and also sustains about 6.3 million people.