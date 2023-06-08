President Museveni has assured those who identify as homosexuals that they will not be arrested if they go for medical care.

Delivering his State of the Nation address yesterday, the president maintained that it is not criminal for one to be a homosexual because it is a result of psychological disorientation.

He says homosexuality only becomes criminal if it goes from merely being to promotion and recruitment.

Museveni has meanwhile revealed that amendments will be made to the Anti homosexuality law he recently signed arguing that there is some irrationality.

He has cited the clause which forces employers to know who is a homosexual in the company or landlords to know which tenants are homosexuals.

“Then what does the law fight? It fights these homosexuals when he or she goes from merely being and starts recruiting other people who are not psychologically disoriented like him or her, this is the law I signed,” Museveni said on Wednesday.

The president has pledged to give a detailed address on homosexuality before the end of the month.