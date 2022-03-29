By Ritah Kemigisa

As we continue mourning the death of Jacob Oulanyah, the former speaker of the 11th parliament, the law under the Parliamentary Pension’s Amendment (No.2) Act of 2011 provides a number of benefits the spouse of the speaker will enjoy following his demise.

56 year old Oulanyah was announced dead last week by President Museveni from a Seattle based hospital in the United States where he has been admitted since February.

According to part C, schedule 4 of the Parliamentary Pensions (Amendment) Act 2011, the spouse of or spouses of the speaker is entitled to a monthly allowance equivalent to sixty percent of the monthly allowance payable to the deceased speaker.

She is also entitled to a one four-wheel chauffeur driven car with a cubic capacity of 3500 to 4000, two security guards and two domestic staff.

The spouse of the late speaker is also entitled to a health insurance policy of up to fourteen currency points per month.

A currency point according to the act is equivalent to twenty thousand shillings which means the spouse will get shs 280,000 as monthly insurance.

The Parliamentary Pensions Act, 2007 meanwhile outlines more benefits for the family under the pensionable service and retirement benefits part.

Section 16 (a) (b) provides that “where a member dies when he or she is not eligible for pension under this act, his or her spouse or children shall be paid; a refund of the contributions calculated with interest and a gratuity amounting to two years annual salary based on the last salary earned by the member before his or her death.”

For one to be eligible to receive the benefits, one must have retired or ceased to be a member on or after attaining 45 years of age, and has served for a continuous period of five years or more.