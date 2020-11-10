The four-time presidential candidate Dr Kiiza Besigye has attacked the ruling NRM for distorting his voice message which they are now using out of context.

The video clip that was released by the party media team as a campaign message shows Besigye praising President Museveni as a visionary strategic thinker.

In the Video, Besigye is quoted as saying that the president is focused, and very intelligent even when you meet him for the first time, he is able to read through your mind and knows exactly how to deal with you.

However, while appearing on NBS TV, Besigye admitted uttering the words but said the NRM party cut out some words and left the last words he said to use them in their favour.

He meanwhile says the way NRM is priding in using his distorted voice shows how the party has destroyed and discredited the voices of Ugandans.

Earlier while on Twitter, the senior presidential press secretary Don Wanyana insisted that Besigye made the remarks.